Disabled Woman Saved from House Fire After Being Alerted by Smoke Detectors

Working smoke detectors are being called the likely reason a disabled woman was able to survive a house fire on Scrivner Road near Eldon. The Moreau Fire District says the smoke detectors alerted the unidentified woman to the fire and she was able to call for help describing which room she was trapped in. When personnel arrived on the scene shortly before 9:00 Sunday morning, they discovered heavy smoke and heat inside. A window air conditioner was removed and firefighters were able to make entry and remove the disabled woman and a number of her animals from the home. Firefighters also revived, at least, one of the animals by administering oxygen to it. The fire, which started in the area of the kitchen stove, was put out quickly and has been ruled as accidental. The Red Cross was notified to help the woman.

