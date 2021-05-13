News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Discussions Continue With City Of Lebanon And Laclede Electric

By

The City of Lebanon and Laclede Electric Cooperative are talking about unifying electric service in the city.

“Many streets we have power poles and power lines in the same area. One is owned by the city, the other by the Co-op” says City Administrator Michael Shoemaker, “it just makes sense to have a conversation about….are we doing what’s best for our customers?”

He tells KRMS News current city employees working in electric service won’t be affected “Laclede Electric readily agreed there would be zero job losses in this, so we’re going to make sure our team is taken care of no matter what direction this heads.”

Shoemaker says the talks are in the early stages and he has does not have a time frame for how long they’ll take or on what the outcome will be.

Shoemaker was interviewed by Christian Blood on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

