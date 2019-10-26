Disposition Hearing Scheduled for Child Porn Suspect

A Gravois Mills man accused of possessing thousands of images of child pornography will be in court Wednesday. A disposition hearing is scheduled for Michael Sparks. Authorities say they found as many as 4000 illegal images and videos stored on multiple hard drives and electronic devices following a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children. He faces six counts of possession of child pornography with a specification of being a second offense or containing more than 20 images, a film, or a video.