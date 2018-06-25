News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Distracted Driving Blamed for Crash in Miller County

Two teenagers are lucky to escape with minor injuries after an accident allegedly caused by distracted driving.  According to the Highway Patrol, the two 16-year old girls from Holts Summit were on Missouri 17 in Miller County when the car went off the road.  The driver overcorrected and the car went back off the road, down an embankment, hitting a tree and a fence before overturning.  The patrol says the accident was caused by the driver of the vehicle looking at her phone.  The teens were taken to St. Mary's Hospital.

