Distracted Driving Blamed For Serious Accident In Camden County

Distracted driving is being blamed for a one-car crash in Camden County sending a Climax Springs woman to the emergency room. The highway patrol says that it happened Sunday afternoon along Bollinger Road, near Cranshaw Road. The driver of the car, 21-year-old Jacob Fears, reportedly became distracted causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway before striking some trees. Fears, from Climax Springs, was wearing a seat belt and escaped injury while a passenger, 22-year-old Anna Abernathy also from Climax Springs, was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries…Abernathy was taken to Mercy Hospital.