Distracted Driving Making Roadways More Dangerous

Distracted driving continues to add to vehicular fatality totals. According to statistics from the Highway Patrol, cell phone usage contributed to nearly 2500 crashes in Missouri in 2016. National statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicate that nearly 3500 people were killed in distracted driving accidents in 2015 alone. The American Automobile Association says texting increases the risk of a car crash by 50%. Missouri is one of only three states that have not banned texting and driving for all drivers. At least one lake area community is trying to implement their own stricter regulations to try to keep motorists safe. Sunrise Beach is expected to vote on a proposed texting ban when they meet in early July.