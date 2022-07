A Dixon man is being charged with domestic assault following an arraignment in Pulaski County Court.

According to court documents 40-year-old David McCoy Elam attempted to cause physical injury to a woman back on June 19th.

Investigators say he was in a relationship with the woman and had placed his hands around her throat.

Elam pleaded not guilty and was ordered to appear at a July 15th council status hearing.

A preliminary hearing has also been scheduled for August 8th.