A Dixon man is facing arson charges in Iberia.

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s office, Iberia police responded to a structure fire on Pearl Street, a location officers had visited previously for a report of harassment.

The suspect, Korey Nelson, had made threats of burning down the victim’s residence.

Nelson was picked up in Pulaski County and evidence at the scene helped deputies link him to the fire.

He’s facing charges of 1st Degree Harassment with a bond at $100,000, along with 2nd degree Arson with a separate bond of $25,000.

He remains in custody at the Miller County Jail.