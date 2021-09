A Dixon man is facing murder charges connected to a body found over the weekend in Pulaski County.

Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman says 42-year-old Brandon Veasman is being charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing death of Mark Ethington, who’s body was found over the weekend at a building off highway MM near Dixon.

Veasman is being held at the Pulaski Jail on no bond and the case remains under investigation.