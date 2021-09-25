Dixon Woman Killed In Crash While Walking Down Sidewalk

A Dixon woman is dead after she’s struck while walking on the road Friday.

According to the Highway Patrol, 68-year-old Deanna Groves was hit while walking on South Ellen Street by 41-year-old Ronald Rollins.

Troopers say Rollins crossed the center of the road and ended up going off the left side, striking Groves.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rollins was taken into custody and faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, along with DWI, possession of drugs and driving on a suspended license.