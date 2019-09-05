DNR Discusses Fuel Spills After Multiple Incidents on Lake of the Ozarks

The Department of Natural Resources now confirms multiple fuel or oil spills were found on Lake of the Ozarks over the holiday weekend. State on-scene coordinator Ethan Musick says they were all relatively small with minimal environmental impact. According to the DNR, generally spills are not a major concern unless they involve 50 gallons or more. When those spills do occur, however, Musick says the cleanup process is surprisingly not that difficult.

Most spills on the lake are generally small and most fire districts in the area are trained to handle them.

DNR monitors a spill report line 24/7, even on holidays. If you need to make a report, the number to call is 573-634-2436.