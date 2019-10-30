DNR Program Provides Grants to Plug Water Wells

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for projects to plug abandoned water wells. Abandoned wells are physical hazards and a direct conduit for surface contamination of groundwater aquifers. Grant funds are limited to a maximum of $15,000 with a 25% match required for each public well. No match is required for private or multiple-family wells. Applications will be accepted November 1st through December 31st. Details are online at www.dnr.mo.gov.