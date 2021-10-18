News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

DNR Wats You To Go “Bat” Crazy

By

The MO Department of Natural Resources invites everyone to go a little “bat crazy”…

      NEWS-10-18-2021 BAT STROLL - 17th October 2021

Bennett Spring State Park, near Lebanon, will be hosting a “Bat Stroll and Roll.” The event on Saturday, the 30th, is part of recognizing “International Bat Week.” Participants should meet at the nature center and are being encouraged to get decked out in the “bat spirit” for the stroll along a paved road. There will also be other activities and parents do need to stay around during the stroll which will put those taking part in close proximity to traffic. More information about the “Bat Stroll and Roll” can be found on the DNR’s website.

