Dock Bill Awaiting Signature From Governor Parson

A bill sitting on Governor Parson’s desk could change laws about docks at the Lake of the Ozarks.

SB49 or the Dock Bill, prohibits boats within 100 feet of a permitted dock from being anchored in a way that obstructs the ingress and egress of watercraft too and from said dock, unless authorized by the dock owner.

Violations of these rules would result in an infraction.

Another rule in the bill prohibits boaters from obstructing the normal flow of traffic on the water.

Doing so would result in a class C or B misdemeanor.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Justin Brown, who represents District 16 including Camden and Pulaski counties.

If signed, the new laws would go into effect in August.

