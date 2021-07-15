Dock Bill Officially Signed Into Law

New rules concerning docks and vessels on Lake of the Ozarks after Governor Mike Parson signed several bills.

It’s now unlawful for a vessel within 100 feet of a permitted dock to anchor in a way that obstructs the ingress and egress of watercraft to the dock.

It’s also unlawful to secure a vessel or enter a private permitted dock unless authorized by the dock permit holder.

Out on the water, the act prohibits the obstruction of normal, flowing traffic on Missouri waters.

And a requirement’s been waived that said boat dealers have to sell at least six vessels or vessel trailers per year to be recognized as a boat dealer, but the dealer has to be a licensed custom boat manufacturer that makes vessels for biological and other scientific research.

Info about the bill:

HCS/SCS/SB 49 – This act modifies provisions relating to public safety.

BOAT DEALERS (Section 301.550)

This act waives the requirement that an entity must sell at least 6 vessels or vessel trailers in a calendar year in order to qualify as a boat dealer, provided the entity is a licensed boat manufacturer that custom manufactures boats for use with biological research and management equipment for fisheries, or for use with scientific sampling and for geological or chemistry purposes.

These provisions are identical to HB 1266 (2021).

PERMANENT VESSEL REGISTRATION (Section 306.030)

This act provides that vessels may be issued a permanent certificate of number upon payment of 3 times the amount required for a 3-year certificate of number and 3 times any processing fee applicable to a 3-year certificate of number. Permanent certificates of number shall not be transferred to any other person or vessel, or displayed on any vessel other than the vessel for which it was issued, and shall continue in force and effect until terminated or discontinued as provided by law. (Section 306.030.6)

These provisions are identical to provisions in HCS/SS/SCS/SB 4 (2021), provisions in HCS/SB 38 (2021), and provisions in HCS/SS/SB 46 (2021), and similar to HB 579 (2021).

PERMITTED BOAT DOCKS, AND OBSTRUCTIONS CAUSED BY VESSELS (Section 306.221)

This act prohibits vessels positioned within 100 feet of a permitted boat dock from being anchored in a manner that obstructs ingress or egress of watercraft to or from the dock, unless authorized by the boat dock permit holder. The act also provides that no person shall secure a vessel to or enter upon a private permitted boat dock unless authorized to do so by the boat dock permit holder, or as specified in the act. A violation of these provisions shall be an infraction.

This act also specifies that operating or positioning a vessel in a manner that obstructs or impedes the normal flow of traffic on the waters of this state shall be an infraction, rather than a Class C misdemeanor for a first offense or a Class B misdemeanor for a second or subsequent offense.

These provisions are similar to HB 871 (2021).

NEW MOTOR VEHICLE SAFETY INSPECTIONS (Section 307.380)

This act exempts new motor vehicles from the requirement that motor vehicles receive a safety inspection immediately prior to their sale regardless of any current certificate of inspection and approval.

These provisions are identical to provisions in the truly agreed to and finally passed SS#2/HB 661 (2021), provisions in SCS/HB 578 (2021), provisions in HCS/SS/SCS/SB 4 (2021), provisions in HCS/SB 38 (2021), provisions in HCS/SS/SB 46 (2021), provisions in HCS/SS/SB 89 (2021), and HB 687 (2021).

MISSOURI CYBERSECURITY ACT (Section 650.125)

This act establishes the “Missouri Cybersecurity Commission” within the Department of Public Safety for the purpose of identifying risk to state and critical infrastructure with regard to cyber attacks. The commission shall be funded by appropriation, and any expenditure constituting more than 10% of the commission’s annual appropriation shall be based on a competitive bid process. The commission shall advise the Governor on the state of cybersecurity in the state, obtain data from certain public entities specified in the act, and make recommendations to reduce the state’s risk of cyber attack. The commission shall present an annual report to the Governor by December 31st of each year, which shall be held confidential.

These provisions are identical to provisions in SCS/HCS/HB 1204 (2021).

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – By the end of today, Governor Mike Parson will have signed 13 remaining pieces of legislation into law, concluding bill singings for the 2021 legislative session.

SB 26 – Public Safety

Modifies several provisions related to public safety, including providing taxpayers with the ability to obtain injunctive relief if a local government decreases its police department’s budget by a prescribed amount and creating additional protections for law enforcement officers.

Additionally, this bill modifies provisions related to jail time credit for criminals prior to conviction and allows a defendant’s behavior during that same period to be considered in sentencing proceedings.

SB 49 – Public Safety

Modifies several provisions related to public safety, including establishing new watercraft and waterway regulations and eliminating safety inspections for new vehicles.

SB 53 – Public Safety

Modifies several provisions related to public safety, including clarifying the Raise the Age statute, increasing the penalty for doxing a first responder or law enforcement officer, modifying the residency requirement for Kansas City law enforcement officers to assist with recruitment efforts, and creating a judicial procedure that provides a pathway for a prosecuting attorney to correct a miscarriage of justice resulting from a wrongful conviction.

The bill also allows prosecutors to use a witness or victim statement when a defendant engaged in wrongful conduct that prevented the witness or victim from being available to testify in a criminal proceeding.

HB 69 – Certain Metals

Modifies record keeping requirements for purchasers of gold, silver, or platinum to reduce theft.

HB 72 – Awareness and Monument Designations

Establishes Law Enforcement Appreciation Day as the first Friday in May, creates Pioneering Black Women’s Day on March 26th, and establishes The Gateway Arch as Missouri’s official state monument.

SB 120 – Military Affairs

Ensures National Guard service members are granted interviews for state government positions, promotes awareness of the state’s resources that are available for veterans, and creates the Purple Star Campus for K-12 schools.

HB 297 – Higher Education

Expands the available uses of 529 education savings plans, requires Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to create a state plan for Career and Technical Education, and allows college student-athletes to earn compensation for their name, image, or likeness.

HB 349 – Empowerment Scholarship Accounts

Creates Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESAs) that will offer scholarships to qualifying students to attend a K-12 school that is outside of their current school district.

SB 86 – Public Funds

Prohibits the contribution or expenditure of public funds for a variety of political causes and updates provisions related to ESAs.

HB 369 – Land Management

Provides additional liability protections for Missouri landowners.

HB 432 – Relating to the Protection of Vulnerable Persons

Makes statutory changes to implement the Office of Childhood, clarifies wage requirements for sheltered workshops, and establishes a right to unpaid leave for victims of domestic or sexual violence and their caregivers.

SB 520 – Memorial Highways

Establishes numerous memorial highways throughout the state.

HB 557 – Relating to the Protection of Children

Establishes minimum reporting requirements for license-exempt residential care facilities in an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of children and requires background checks for all facility and agency workers who have contact with children.