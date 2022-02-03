News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Dock Damage Starting To Occur Across The Lake Area

Reporter John Rogger

Feb 3, 2022

As the ongoing winter storm continues to cause havoc on the Lake Area, new reports are now coming in of dock damage.

Yesterday a dock at the Lodge of the Four Seasons collapsed even further due to the weight of the snow.

That dock previously had been damaged by the high wind storm we had in 2021.

Another dock broke loose in the high winds early this morning, causing it to lose power and other connections.

Video of that occurring was seen on Facebook.

Officials are reminding residents to keep off their docks during this time and do not attempt to climb the roof to remove the snow, as that can cause the dock to flip or you to fall into the icy water.

Reporter John Rogger

