We’re starting to learn more about some damage that occurred across the lake area following Friday’s wild storms.

At this time, the National Weather Service hasn’t confirmed if any of the Tornado warnings in our area resulted in a Tornado, nor have there been any major reports of damage from those systems.

However, there have been some minor reports of damage, including trees down…a garage blown out in Camdenton, docks that broke loose at the Lodge of the Four Seasons and a houseboat that got loose at Sunrise Marina.

Most of the storm damage occurred with storms out of Branson, St. Louis, The Boothill and portions of Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas.