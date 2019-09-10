“Doggy Dippin’ Day” Coming Up at Camdenton Aquatic Center

For those of you who happen to drive by the Camdenton Aquatic Center this weekend, you might be tempted to do a double-take. That’s because the city pool is going to the dogs for a few hours of basking in the sun and taking to the water for the annual “Doggy Dippin’ Day.” Larry Bennett, from the parks and recreation department, says canines of all shapes and sizes are welcome to participate in the much-anticipated event…

NEWS-9-10-19 Doggy Dippin - 10th September 2019

Proof of being caught up on vaccinations and being able to get along with other canines in the pool are the main requirements for bringing your dog for a swim. Owners must also be prepared to pick up after, and properly dispose of, any “droppings” from their pets. “Doggy Dippin Day,” at the Camdenton Aquatic Center runs from 10-2 this Saturday and officially shuts down the pool until next season.