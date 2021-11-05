Dogwood Animal Shelter Gets Massive Donation From Andy’s Frozen Custard

Christmas comes early for the Dogwood Animal Shelter in Osage Beach.

In a presentation made Thursday, Andy’s Frozen Custard handed over a much-needed donation to the shelter which was, truly, a community effort “We have a change jar on our counters for the animal shelter, and you’d be surprised how quickly those fill up.”

Marketing Manager Carolyn Handtke goes on to say change collected in the jars coupled with separate donations from Andy’s and the Anderson Family Trust will guarantee that the not-for-profit animal shelter will be stocked up on supplies for a while “The Anderson Family Trust is Sharon and Greg Anderson, they are the local franchisees of Andy’s Frozen Custard and they 100% matched what Andy’s was giving.”

The total donation from Andy’s and the Anderson Trust to the Dogwood Shelter comes out to over $22,000.