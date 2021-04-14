Dogwood Festival All Set For Thursday Through Saturday In Camdenton

The Dogwood Festival gets underway Thursday with a new location.

The Ozarks Amphitheater is hosting this year’s event, which means some things will be different.

“The parade route itself is not very long, in fact it’s just a tad shorter than the traditional parade route there in town square” says Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce Director KC Cloke, “the Carnival is getting setup as we speak, I know a lot of the rides was delivered over the past weekend to the Amphitheater…so they’re working very diligently to get everything all set and inspected.”

She tells KRMS News the location had to change this year because the Camdenton R-III School District couldn’t be sure its property would be available as the pandemic continued.

Cloke says the theme of this year’s event is ‘Dogwood Through the Decades’ “we encourage you to have fun with that, you know….you may choose the 60’s decade, or the 70s or the 50s, you know just have fun with it. The festival has been around for a long time, and we’ve seen many different trends in those times so maybe pick a few of those trends and incorporate them into your float.”

Cloke says volunteers are still needed for the 70th Annual Dogwood Festival, which continues Friday with live entertainment and the parade on Saturday.