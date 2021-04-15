News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Dogwood Festival Carnival Starts Thursday At 5PM

By

The Dogwood Festival gets underway Thursday afternoon with a carnival at the Ozarks Amphitheater beginning at 5 pm and there’s more to come on Friday “there’s actually a lot going on that day, aside from the Carnival we’re also going to have live entertainment out at the amphitheater as well as vendors and food…and that’s going to run from about 4 to 10pm” says KC Cloke, Director of the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Cloke tells KRMS News the Dogwood parade is set for 10 o’clock Saturday morning and all entries for the parade are asked to meet at the Camdenton City ball park by 9am “so any of our parade entries we ask you to check in with us at the Camdenton City ball field by 9AM and we’ll get you all lined up.”

She also says there will be several garage sales happening in the area Friday and Saturday .

Saturday’s Dogwood Festival parade is taking shape with a number of entries already signed up, including the Boy Scouts of America Troop 29, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, Lake Area Business and Education Center, Camdenton Bible Baptist Church, Lake Parke Senior Living, the Osage Beach Search and Rescue Team and the Mid-County Fire Protection District.

