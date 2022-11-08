DOJ to Monitor Polls in Cole County for Compliance with Federal Voting Rights Laws

The Department of Justice issued a press release this morning that includes reference to election monitoring in Cole County, Mo.

The Justice Department announced today its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.

Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters.

The Civil Rights Division will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center & it enforces the federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot.

Monitors will include personnel from the Civil Rights Division and from U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.

In addition, the division also deploys monitors from the Office of Personnel Management, where authorized by federal court order.

Division personnel will also maintain contact with state and local election officials.

The Justice Department recently announced its overall plans for the general election to protect the right to vote and secure the integrity of the voting process through the work of the Civil Rights Division, Criminal Division, National Security Division and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.

More information about the federal civil rights laws is available on the Civil Rights Division’s website at https://www.justice.gov/crt.

The full press release is available at:

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-monitor-polls-24-states-compliance-federal-voting-rights-laws