Dome In Jefferson City To Light Up Purple For Military Child’s Day

The capitol dome in Jeff City will shine purple at the order of Governor Mike Parson.

Starting on Thursday when the sun goes down, Military Child’s Day is being recognized and the dome will be lit up in purple lights through Friday morning at sunrise.

Governor Parson’s office says your encouraged to wear purple on Thursday to show your support for military children around the Lake Area, the state of Missouri and the U-S.

***Press Release***

Governor Parson Orders Capitol Dome and Governor’s Mansion Lighted Purple in Recognition of Military Child Day

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and Missouri Governor’s Mansion to shine purple on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in recognition of Military Child’s Day.

“I was proud to designate April as the Month of the Military Child, and lighting the dome and Mansion is another way we can pay tribute to the military children across our state,” Governor Parson said. “When parents serve our country, their kids serve, too, and we’re happy to recognize their unique contributions to our state and country.”

The dome and Governor’s Mansion will light up at sunset on April 15 and remain lit until sunrise on April 16. The color purple represents all branches of the military – the combination of each of their respective colors combined into one.

“The physical, social, and emotional well-being of military children is essential not only to their success in the classroom but also to the success of their families who have dedicated their lives to serving our country,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “Creating awareness throughout the month reminds us all of the importance to support military students and their families while they are here in our great state.”

Missourians are encouraged to wear purple on April 15 to show their support for military children. Businesses are also encouraged to incorporate purple into their window displays and entrances.

Pictures of the lighting will be available on Governor Parson’s Flickr page. Citizens are encouraged to share pictures of the Capitol lighting on social media using #PurpleUp.