Domestic Assault, Shots Fired and One in Custody

A report of a domestic assault in progress with shots fired comes to an end with a 29-year-old from Lake Ozark facing charges. Lieutenant Arlyne Page, with the Camden

County Sheriff’s Department, says deputies and the highway patrol responded late Saturday night to a residence on Webster Turkey Farm Road. Upon arrival, the suspect

identified as Anthony Menefee was discovered laying on the ground. Menefee was taken to Lake Regional where he was treated for undisclosed injuries only described as

not being caused by a gunshot. He was then taken into custody and formally charged, on Monday, with felony burglary, misdemeanor property damage and misdemeanor

peace disturbance. Bond was set at $100-thousand.