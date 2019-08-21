Domestic Dispute at Area Resort Leads to Child Abuse Charge

A domestic dispute at a lake area resort lands a Huntsville, Missouri man behind bars. Camden County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Margaritaville Saturday. When they arrived, they began searching the facility for the disturbance. The search led them to the 7th floor, where they were met by a crying 10-year old child who told them his father tried to choke him. There were two sliding glass doors that had been shattered and the suspect, Michael WayneBrown, also allegedly hit his wife during the argument. He’s charged with two counts of domestic assault and one count of abuse of a child.