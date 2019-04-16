News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Domestic Dispute Lands Camden County Man in Jail

A Camdenton area man faces several felony charges after an alleged incident late Sunday afternoon in Camden County. The probable cause statement filed in the courthouse indicates that deputies were dispatched to Possum Hollow Road. While on the scene, it was determined that 27-year-old Nicholas Nash had been demanding that his girlfriend give him money for rent and to loan to a friend. When the unidentified girlfriend told Nash she couldn’t access her account online, Nash then allegedly slapped her, displayed a loaded handgun, choked her and dragged her on the ground by her hair. Nash was taken into custody and is charged with first-degree domestic assault, attempted
robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon exhibiting…all felonies.

