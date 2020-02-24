Domestic Violence Arrest in Camden County

A 37-year-old from Camdenton faces a felony charge of domestic violence after an alleged incident last week in Camden County. Sheriff Tony Helms says that deputies responded to a report of a male subject choking a woman at the residence along north highway-5. Upon arrival, the suspect was identified as Kelly Gorham, who had already fled the scene, and the unidentified woman was reportedly suffering from injuries consistent to a choking. Gorham was located a short time and taken into custody. He has since been released after posting bond.