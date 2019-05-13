News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Donations Needed for Urgent Roof Repairs at Camden County Museum

A desperate call is going out for donations to save what might be considered a hidden gem at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Camden County Museum, in Linn Creek, is in need of some major roof repair work…

Linn Creek Mayor Jeff Davis says some materials and labor are being donated, but it’s still going to take a community effort to get the museum back in shape.

Mayor Davis is challenging other municipalities to match or exceed their $500 donation to the effort. The museum is the official historical records keeper for the Lake Area. You can also contact the museum or go onto its social media page to find out more about how to donate for the cause.

