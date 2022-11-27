Double Drowning in Lake Ozark When Kayak Reportedly Tips

Two people are dead after a kayak, apparently, tipped over in the Lake Ozark area.

That’s according to Police Chief Gary Launderville who confirms the incident. Social media accounts indicate that nearby witnesses attempted to help the victims but were unsuccessful in their efforts.

Launderville also says one body was recovered and the search for the other victim will resume Sunday morning.

No further information including the identities of the victims is being released at this time.

The highway patrol is expected to release a report sometime on Sunday.