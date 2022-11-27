News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Double Drowning in Lake Ozark When Kayak Reportedly Tips

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Nov 26, 2022 , ,

Two people are dead after a kayak, apparently, tipped over in the Lake Ozark area.

That’s according to Police Chief Gary Launderville who confirms the incident. Social media accounts indicate that nearby witnesses attempted to help the victims but were unsuccessful in their efforts.

Launderville also says one body was recovered and the search for the other victim will resume Sunday morning.

No further information including the identities of the victims is being released at this time.

The highway patrol is expected to release a report sometime on Sunday.

 

 

 

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Business Local News Top Stories

Gas Prices Continue To Be Lower Than The Rest Of The Nation In Missouri

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Local News School News Top Stories

School Bus Drivers In High Demand – Special SB Driver Program Coming To Camdenton

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News Top Stories

MO AG & 39 Other States Settle With Google Over Tracking Practices

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Double Drowning in Lake Ozark When Kayak Reportedly Tips

Nov 26, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Top Stories

Gas Prices Continue To Be Lower Than The Rest Of The Nation In Missouri

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Local News School News Top Stories

School Bus Drivers In High Demand – Special SB Driver Program Coming To Camdenton

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News Top Stories

MO AG & 39 Other States Settle With Google Over Tracking Practices

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum