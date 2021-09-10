Double-Homicide In Kaiser Linked To Possible Suicide In South Dakota

The KRMS News room is getting details on a double-homicide followed by a possible suicide.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two people dead after deputies found the bodies at or near a home in the 300 block of Route D in Kaiser.

But the suspect, JT Mclean, was found dead in a car early Thursday morning in South Dakota.

“We located it at a motel in the southern part of our county. We had several agencies involved” says Dan Limoges with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

But when they found him inside and unresponsive…the used a drone to investigate “flew the drone right through the windows and we were able to see the subject in the back seat was deceased.”

He tells KRMS News Mclean’s car was tracked with the help of OnStar and that he might have been heading that way to get closer to family members.

The two people found dead in Kaiser are identified as 74-year-old Daniel Stephan and 64-year-old Pamela Stephan.

Boone County Sheriff’s Department investigators said J.T. McLean was also wanted for the murder of his girlfriend Allison Abitz and her 11-year-old daughter Jozee in their home on Lavender Drive on August 22.

Few other details are available right now, but we’ll pass along more when possible on News / Talk KRMS.