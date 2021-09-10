News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Double-Homicide In Kaiser Linked To Possible Suicide In South Dakota

By

The KRMS News room is getting details on a double-homicide followed by a possible suicide.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two people dead after deputies found the bodies at or near a home in the 300 block of Route D in Kaiser.

But the suspect, JT Mclean, was found dead in a car early Thursday morning in South Dakota.

“We located it at a motel in the southern part of our county. We had several agencies involved” says Dan Limoges with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

But when they found him inside and unresponsive…the used a drone to investigate “flew the drone right through the windows and we were able to see the subject in the back seat was deceased.”

He tells KRMS News Mclean’s car was tracked with the help of OnStar and that he might have been heading that way to get closer to family members.

The two people found dead in Kaiser are identified as 74-year-old Daniel Stephan and 64-year-old Pamela Stephan.

Boone County Sheriff’s Department investigators said J.T. McLean was also wanted for the murder of his girlfriend Allison Abitz and her 11-year-old daughter Jozee in their home on Lavender Drive on August 22.

Few other details are available right now, but we’ll pass along more when possible on News / Talk KRMS.

Route D Homicide 2

Filed Under: Crime, Local News, State News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com