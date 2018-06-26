Double Murder Suspect Scheduled for Arraignment

The suspect accused in the double murder of the caretakers at the Riverview RV Park and Campground in Lake Ozark is scheduled to be arraigned on the circuit level in a Miller County courtroom Tuesday morning. 58-year-old Gary Sweet, of Rolla, had apparently been upset about being evicted from the campground before, allegedly, returning and shooting Jim and Sheri Parker while they were in bed in the campground office building. Sweet is also accused of firing into a nearby trailer injuring one person inside before being picked up severalhours later at his residence in Rolla. Sweet is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action and two counts of first-degree assault or attempted assault.