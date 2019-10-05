Dr. Benny Thomas Announces Candidacy for House Seat

There’s another hat in the ring for people who want to replace Rocky Miller as a lake area representative in Jefferson City. Dr. Benny Thomas has officially declared his candidacy for the 124th House Seat. The district covers northern Camden and Miller counties. Thomas has been in practice for 43 years and is married to Camden County Commissioner Beverly Thomas. He labels himself as a fiscally conservative, pro-life, pro-2nd amendment candidate.
