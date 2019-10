Earlier this month the School of the Osage Board of Education approved a request by Superintendent Dr. Brent Depee to retire. They didn’t have to search far to find a replacement.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Laura Nelson will move up to the Superintendent position. She says Dr. Depee’s been training her for this role and she’s looking forward to increasing engagement with the community.

Nelson officially takes over Thursday.