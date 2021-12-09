This just in from the Camdenton R3 School district:

Dr. Sean Kirksey, to lead Laker Nation as superintendent effective July of 2022.

Read the full release below….

Dear Faculty and Staff,

The Camdenton Board of Education is delighted to announce that we have offered Laker Alumni, Dr. Sean Kirksey, to lead Laker Nation as superintendent effective July of 2022.

After an extensive interview process with many qualified candidates, it was clear that Dr. Kirksey was the best choice. His enthusiasm and vision for the direction of our district and love for the people of this community made him the perfect fit.

Dr. Kirksey brings 28 years of experience in education to the table as a teacher, coach, and administrator who has proudly mentored hundreds of kids both in school and through involvement with his church. Dr. Kirksey received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Missouri Baptist University. He and his wife, Jill, have four children.

“I am a Laker through and through,” said Kirksey. “I have always bled purple and gold. I am so excited to be coming home to work with so many amazing and talented people.”

Sincerely,

Gail

Gail Griswold

Board President

Camdenton RIII School District