If you’re planning to watch the fireworks display for the 4th of July at Drake Harbor, think again.

Officials with the city say the event planned for July 2nd has been postponed until August 5th, due to the inability of the pyrotechnic company to be able to set off the displays.

According to City Administrator Randy Pogue, “this was the first year that the City of Warsaw has totally sponsored the fireworks” and instead of canceling the event, the City has “contracted with another pyrotechnic company” to provide area residents and visitors that experience at Drake Harbor alongside the annual Benton County BBQ Festival.”

Pogue says that the Benton County BBQ Festival runs in conjunction with the Smokin’ on the Harbor BBQ competition, sanctioned by Kansas City BBQ Society.