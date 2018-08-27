Drive to Feed Kids Will Help Provide Nearly Two Million Meals

Kids across the state will benefit from a summer food drive conducted by Missouri Farmers Care. The organization says they generated enough resources to provide nearly 1.8 million meals for hungry children. One in five kids in the state are affected by “food insecurity.” That includes one in three kids in rural parts of the state. The Drive to Feed Kids campaign culminated with a check presentation on August 18th during which more than $145,000 was donated to Feeding Missouri – the association of Missouri’s six regional food banks.