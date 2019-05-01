Driver Cited After Vehicle Swept Away at Low Water Crossing

An Eldon man is facing charges after his vehicle was swept downstream while trying to get across a low water crossing. 41-year old Lawrence Mitchell faces pending charges of careless & imprudent driving involving an accident and DWI. The accident happened on Howser Road at Walnut Grove Road. Mitchell wasn’t injured, but a passenger in the vehicle identified as 47-year old Kierstan Jones of Eldon was taken to Lake Regional with minor injuries.