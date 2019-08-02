Driver Cited for Crashing Boat Through Dock

An Iowa man who crashed his boat into a dock just before the Independence Day holiday has now been cited in connection to that accident. 66-year old Rick Hansen of Wilton, Iowa hit another boat and sent his 2003 Baja crashing through the roof of a community dock near the 28 mile marker July 3rd. Hansen suffered serious injuries in the accident and was flown to University Hospital. He has been issued a citation for operating a motorboat in a careless or imprudent manner.