Driver in Fatal Accident on Niangua Bridge Formally Charged While HP Releases a Revised Report

The Camdenton man being blamed by the highway patrol in a fatal DWI crash on the Niangua Bridge over the weekend has now been formally charged while the patrol has revised report details of how the crash happened in the first place. 32-year-old Miles Aldrich, of Camdenton, is charged with DWI-causing the death of another and two counts of DWI-serious physical injury. The highway patrol’s preliminary report indicated that Aldrich struck the back of the motorcycle operated by 54-year-old Drew Fairchild starting the sequence of events. The highway patrol now says that Aldrich struck another northbound vehicle from behind driven by 55-year-old Donna Hunt of Union before the southbound motorcycle struck Hunt’s vehicle. All three of the vehicles ran off the roadway striking the concrete barrier. Fairchild was pronounced dead at the scene while Hunt and her passenger were both seriously injured and taken to University Hospital. Aldrich was evaluated at the scene for moderate injuries then taken to the Camden County Jail on no bond. An arraignment was scheduled on Monday for Aldrich.

