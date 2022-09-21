Drone Helps Find Missing Missouri Teenager

A teenager who went missing was discovered with the help of a drone by the Sedalia Police Department.

That’s the word from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders who says several agencies aided in the search, but within one minute of sending a drone in the air, a person was spotted in a field.

Sheriff Anders and the Pettis County Fire Chief went to the field, themselves, and confirmed it was the missing teen, identified as Cameron Stoney.

Stoney, who is 18-years-old with high-functioning autism, reportedly wandered off from family members during a hike.

He was checked out by emergency responders and found to be unharmed.