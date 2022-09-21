News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News State News Top Stories

Drone Helps Find Missing Missouri Teenager

ByReporter Bill Robbins

Sep 21, 2022 , , ,

A teenager who went missing was discovered with the help of a drone by the Sedalia Police Department.

That’s the word from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders who says several agencies aided in the search, but within one minute of sending a drone in the air, a person was spotted in a field.

Sheriff Anders and the Pettis County Fire Chief went to the field, themselves, and confirmed it was the missing teen, identified as Cameron Stoney.

Stoney, who is 18-years-old with high-functioning autism, reportedly wandered off from family members during a hike.

He was checked out by emergency responders and found to be unharmed.

By Reporter Bill Robbins

Related Post

Local News

New Details In Fatal Camdenton Crash Show Truck Driver At Fault

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News Top Stories

Harvest Season Is Here And Tractors Are Taking To Lake Area Roadways

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Politics State News Top Stories

Schmitt Favored To Win US Senate Seat In New Poll

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News

New Details In Fatal Camdenton Crash Show Truck Driver At Fault

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News Top Stories

Harvest Season Is Here And Tractors Are Taking To Lake Area Roadways

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Politics State News Top Stories

Schmitt Favored To Win US Senate Seat In New Poll

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins
Local News State News Top Stories

Drone Helps Find Missing Missouri Teenager

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins