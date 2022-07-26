News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Drought Conditions Continue Despite Chance Of Rain In Forecast

Reporter Mike Anthony

Jul 25, 2022
Despite a chance of scattered storms in the forecast over the next several days, drought-like conditions are expected to continue.

Ray Miller, in the Weatherology Weather Center, says there are four different levels of drought…“We have moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional….right now, roughly the southern half of Missouri is in level 2 which is the severe drought. And, as we continue to stay dry and hot in the upcoming week and perhaps even the week after, we may see ourselves moving up into that extreme category.”

Despite the chance of scattered storms, with temperatures expected to rise back into the mid-to-upper-90’s, the heat advisory could end up being re-issued.

