Drought Conditions Easing Up Across The Lake

Missouri’s drought situation has eased a bit….And it’s eased even more in the Lake Area.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report says over 86-percent of the state is still experiencing dry conditions, with more than two-percent reporting extreme and exceptional drought conditions.

However the areas with the worst drought problems in Missouri are in southeast, southwest and western Missouri.

A pocket in central Missouri that is no longer experiencing severely dry conditions – this includes Morgan, Camden, and Benton counties.

Marion county in northeast Missouri down to eastern Missouri’s Washington county are also not dealing with drought problems