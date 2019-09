A 67-year old man from Belleville, Illinois is dead after drowning in Camden County. The Water Patrol says Stephen Malec suffered an unknown medical condition and fell off a dock at the 3 mile mark of the Big Niangua. It happened at approximately 4:40 Wednesday afternoon. Malec was pronounced dead on the scene about an hour later. He was not wearing a life jacket. This is Troop F’s 8th fatality for the month and 48th for the year.