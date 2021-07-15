News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Drownings Remain A Concern For Water Safety Officials

By

July is halfway over, but a local captain’s concerned about drowning deaths in Lake of the Ozarks and Missouri.

“We’ve had 11 drownings just in July. Around the state, we’ve got people that have died in the Current River, Elk River, Meramec, a private pond, Bull Shoals and Truman Lake…so we’ve all contributed, I guess you can say, to that number” says Captain Bob May of the ‘No Wake Zone Boating Radio Show’ heard Saturday mornings on KRMS.

On July 9th, a 98-year-old man fell into the water near Kaiser when he tried to lean up against a dock post.

But he never came back to the surface before his body was found.

Captain May is stressing the importance of life jackets and education when hanging out on the lake.

