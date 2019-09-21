Drug Busts in Morgan County

Two Morgan County residents with a history of past drug charges find themselves facing more charges after being taken into custody earlier this week. Nathanael Davis, of Barnett, and Katie Croswhite, of Versailles, are both charged with one class-A felony for trafficking along with two felony counts of delivery and one felony count of receiving stolen property. Davis also faces one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond for both, Davis and Croswhite, was set at $200-thousand.