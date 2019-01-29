Drug Charges Filed Against Seven People in Camden County

At least seven more people find themselves on the wrong end of drug charges in Camden County. Courthouse records indicate that Terry Warren, Chelsea Ellis and Larry White of Camdenton, Justin Lee Brown of Climax Springs and Shawna Scrivener of Osage Beach are each charged with one felony count of possessing a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia. Two others, Shane Stokes and Danielle Wilson of Osage Beach, are charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. All seven of the cases were formally filed on Monday.