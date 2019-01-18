Drug Charges Filed Against Three in Morgan County

Felony drug charges are filed, Friday, in Morgan County against two women from Otterville and a Gravois Mills man. Courthouse records indicate that 55-year-old Velma Bozarth, 24-year-old Bobbie June Bozarth and 29-year-old Mark Bryan Gremminger are each charged with one class-D felony count of possessing a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or a synthetic cannabinoid. Bobbie Bozarth had also been wanted, out of Morgan County, on other felony charges of possession and endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs. All three were being held in the Morgan County Jail.