Drug Dealers Who Cross the Protected Line Face Tougher Penalties

Authorities in the Lake Area, and beyond, continue to fight a battle against drug dealers who continue peddling in different areas which are considered protected under the law. In the case of a methamphetamine bust Tuesday, in Sunrise Beach, Patrolman Travis Sheppard says the accused drug dealer crossed the line, literally, getting within two-thousand feet of a protected area with his illegal dealings.

      NEWS-8-24-2018 SBPD Drug Bust-B - 23rd August 2018

As a result, Christopher O’Bryan Junior was charged with a class-A felony for distribution of a controlled substance within a protected area…he was taken to the Camden County Jail and remains in custody on a $500-thousand bond.

 

