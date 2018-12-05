News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Drug Problems Persist in Latest Round of Sentences to Department of Corrections

By Leave a Comment

Morgan Co. Prosecutor Dustin Dunklee

Drug problems continue to fill the court dockets in Morgan County.  Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Dunklee reports that 15 people were sentenced to the Department of Corrections during the month of November.  Eleven of those cases involved drug-related charges, while another involved a defendant who violated terms of his probation for a previous drug conviction.  Two of the sentences were for sex-offender registration violations.  Henry Hicks, Jr. was given two concurrent five year terms for two cases of failing to register.  Shayne Roberts was sentenced to seven years for possession of a controlled substance, four years for being a sex offender living within 1,000 feet of a school, four years for domestic assault, and eight years on a separate possession charge with preference for a 120-day shock program.

Filed Under: Local News

