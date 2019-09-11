Drug-Related Arrests in Morgan County

Two people from Versailles face drug charges after being arrested earlier this week in Morgan County. 50-year-old Mary Marple is charged, according to courthouse records, with three felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid prior offense and possession of unlawful paraphernalia. Also charged is 36-year-old Marvin Bearden who faces misdemeanor counts for possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful paraphernalia. Bearden was issued a summons and a court date while bond for Marple

was set at $5-thousand.